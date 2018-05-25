Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short in "Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" on Netflix.
What to Watch on Friday: Steve Martin-Martin Short stage show lands on Netflix

By Brooke Cain

May 25, 2018 07:30 AM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix) — Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for musical sketches and conversations about their legendary lives in show business and stand-up. The show came to DPAC last year, but even if you went, you’ve probably forgotten it, so tune in again.

My Last Days (8 p.m., The CW) — The second season of this series that profiles inspiring people with terminal illnesses starts with dancer Marinda Davis, who has seven autoimmune diseases.

Champions (8 p.m., NBC) — Two new episodes close out the first season of this sitcom. In the finale, Vince and Matthew prepare to expand the gym.

