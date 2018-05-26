What to Watch on Saturday: HBO original film 'The Tale' with Laura Dern

The Tale (8 p.m., HBO) — Laura Dern stars in this HBO original film based on award-winning writer-director Jennifer Fox's true story of her adolescence. The movie follows Jennifer (Dern) as she faces life-altering questions when a short story she wrote when she was 13 forces her to re-examine her first sexual relationship. It also stars Jason Ritter, Isabelle Nelisse, Elizabeth Debicki, Frances Conroy, John Heard, Common and Ellen Burstyn.
Killer Ending (8 p.m., Lifetime Movies) — A brief aside on Lifetime movies: I’ve noticed that Liftetime has stopped premiering as many movies on their main channel on Saturday nights, and most of these are now on the Lifetime Movies channel instead. At the same time, it looks like the main Lifetime channel is airing more new movies on Sunday nights. I'm not sure what's behind that thinking, since there's way more competition on Sunday nights. But in any case, "Killer Ending" is about how an author’s best selling novel becomes her worst nightmare when her daughter is abducted in a copycat scenario taken from her writing. It stars Emmanuelle Vaugier, Chelsea Hobbs, Kayla Wallace and Woody Jeffreys.
Taken (8 p.m., NBC) — A dangerous weapons dealer smuggles his wares into New York City and Bryan teams up with the FBI in a race to stop him.
Ransom (8 p.m., CBS) — A hostage is executed in the midst of a high-stakes negotiation.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) — This is a repeat but it’s a really good one: Sturgill Simpson performs songs from “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music” and Asleep at the Wheel performs western swing classics.
