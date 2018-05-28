What to Watch on Monday: Becca meets her men (and one chicken) in 'Bachelorette' premiere

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) — Becca Kufrin, famously dumped by “Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr on television after their engagement, meets the gang of men who will try to heal her broken heart. 21 of those men will advance to the next stage. Sadly, as far as we can tell, none of these men are from around here (but what I wouldn't give if the guy in the chicken suit was from Raleigh!). She has already admitted, though, that she fell for two men in this season.
The Girl in the Bunker (8 p.m., Lifetime) — This new original movie tells the story of Elizabeth Shoaf (played by Julia LaLonde) who was abducted and held captive in a hidden underground bunker by a fugitive sexual predator (played by Henry Thomas). A documentary-style special on the case airs at 10.
iZombie (9 p.m., The CW) — Clive, Ravi, Peyton and Major work together to help Liv.
Served Like a Girl (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In this Independent Lens documentary, the Ms. Veteran competition raises funds to provide housing for homeless women veterans and their children.
SIX (10 p.m., History) — In the Season 2 premiere, Graves and the SEALs play their payback in the wake of Rip’s shooting.
