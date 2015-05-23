What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime’s ‘Hannah Anderson Story’

Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) – This Lifetime movie tells the harrowing true story of the 2013 abduction of Hannah Anderson. At 16 years old, Hannah was abducted when leaving cheerleading practice in a San Diego suburb and later that same day the bodies of Hannah’s mother and brother were found in the burned home of family friend James DiMaggio. A frantic multi-state manhunt for Hannah was launched. while for a week, the increasingly unstable DiMaggio kept Hannah prisoner as they made their way out of town. Without giving away more specifics about how things unfolded, let’s just say the ordeal left many questioning the relationship DiMaggio had with Hannah and how something like this could have happened. Was Hannah purely a victim of a deranged adult, or was there more to the story that led to these tragic events? “Gilmore Girls” fans may want to skip this one, since Scott Patterson (Luke) plays the creepy killer. Jessica Amlee plays Hannah.
Deion’s Family Playbook (9 p.m., OWN) – In the Season 2 premiere, Deion’s left with the kids when Connie goes on a trip. Also, Shilo gets boxing lessons.
So You Said Yes (9 p.m., Hallmark) – In this movie, the owner of a bridal shop falls in love with the son of her chief competitor, then must fend off the woman’s attempts to sabotage the relationship. Stars Kellie Martin, Chad Willett, Jennifer Dale and Bruce Boxleitner.
Orphan Black (9 p.m., BBC America) – Paul learns the truth about Coady’s plans for Castor and has no choice but to make a dangerous play.
The Vanilla Ice Project (10 p.m., DIY) – Rob and the crew build an epic master bath complete with a custom red cedar sauna and a state of the art safe room.
