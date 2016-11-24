Police chase leads to fiery crash that kills 3 and injures 3 more

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires Pause

1:14 Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

1:31 Raleigh Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:54 UNC's Logan on State game: "It's kinda like a little hometown rivalry"

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss