Victim, alleged shooter identified in Cary homicide

A man who police say shot and killed a Cary woman Friday night has been identified as her estranged husband.
David Sloan Williams, 55, of Stone Home Lane in Raleigh was charged with one count of felony murder for allegedly shooting Michele Kennington Williams, 51, according to a Town of Cary Police Department release.
Williams is said to have told an officer working at Cary Towne Center that he thought police might want to speak with him, police said. Williams was then transported to the Wake County Public Safety Center in Raleigh for processing, the release said.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at 7 p.m. around the 1200 building of Collington Drive, said Capt. Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department.
The townhouse is at the end of a cul de sac in the Pirates’ Cove townhome community. The neighborhood is off Southeast Maynard Road near the intersection of Walnut Street, which is near Cary Towne Center.
Witnesses said a man got out of his vehicle and fired several shots at one of the townhouses and at a vehicle before driving off, police said.
When police arrived, Williams was already dead in her vehicle, police said.
