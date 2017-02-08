New twist on file-in-cake scheme: Drones flying over prison walls

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2 Pause

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

1:29 Coach K returns to the bench and speaks about the emotions he felt after victory against Pittsburgh

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue