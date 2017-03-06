Durham man arrested on charges he held up 2 Zebulon stores in 3 days

A Durham man faces two counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping following his arrest on warrants in which Zebulon police said he robbed a Dollar General store and a Family Dollar last week.
Raleigh police picked up Christopher James Cobb, 27, of 22 Scarlett Oak Court in Durham on Thursday night. An arrest warrant served that day accused him of a Feb. 27 holdup that netted $471 from a Dollar General store at 501 W. Gannon Ave.
Witnesses told police the man had a black-and-silver semiautomatic handgun.
Friday, while Cobb was being held at the Wake County Detention Center, sheriff’s deputies served him with charges that he also robbed the Family Dollar store at 601 W. Gannon Ave. on March 1. The robber that time got $135, police charged.
A silver-and-black gun was used in the second stickup, police said, and it turned out to be a cap gun. Robbery with a dangerous weapon is based on victims’ believing a gun is real, however.
Three counts of second-degree kidnapping were based on store employees being held against their wills during the robberies.
Cobb was held on a total of $300,000 bail for all the charges.
