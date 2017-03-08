Gerber issues a voluntary recall of popular toddler food product on Facebook

In a Facebook post to followers, baby food giant Gerber announced a recall of one of its toddler food products.
The company stated that it was issuing a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® “to clarify egg labeling.”
Gerber’s labeling is what has created the concern according to a company release.
“On updated packages, allergens are included in the ingredient list and are additionally called out in a voluntary ‘Contains’ statement that appears immediately below the ingredient line,” the release said.
The company says it is safe for children who are not allergic to eggs to consume the product and that all other Gerber products are labeled correctly.
