Some of the best social media photos from winter storm Stella

Workers clear snow near the Bowling Green subway stop, March 14, 2017 in New York City. The blizzard warning for New York City has been cancelled and the National Weather Service is now predicting 4 to 8 inches for the city.
Drew Angerer Getty Images
A lone woman walks through the streets in a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn, March 14, 2017 in New York City. Officials in New York and New York City have declared a state of emergency in preparation for Tuesday's blizzard conditions.
Drew Angerer Getty Images
A worker at a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance area in Franklin Park, Pa., along Interstate 79 north of Pittsburgh, uses heavy machinery to move road treatment material from storage to load onto trucks on Monday, March 13, 2017, in preparation for a predicted snow storm heading into the northeast.
Keith Srakocic AP Photo
A man walks past the Library of Congress in the snow, on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Tuesday, March, 14, 2017. A late-season storm is dumping a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain on the mid-Atlantic, complicating travel, knocking out power and closing schools and government offices around the region.
J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
