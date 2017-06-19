Rare red wolf pups escape pen at Durham’s Museum of Life and Science

Three red wolf pups escaped from their enclosure at the Museum of Life and Science on Monday.
The 7-week-old pups have been spotted on the museum’s campus, within the museum’s perimeter fence. The two adult wolves, along with a fourth pup, are still in their enclosure.
“We’re working on getting the pups back with their parents,” said Leslie Pepple, the museum’s communications manager.
The pups escaped around 10:45. She said the museum’s animal team is working to get them back in their enclosure.
The museum closed its outdoor campus, including the Ellerbe Creek Railway. Pepple said they expect those areas to be closed for the rest of the day.
The pups were born on April 28. The adult female wolf gave birth to six pups: three male and three female. Two died in May.
The wolves are part of the Red Wolf Species Survival Program, a collection of zoos and nature centers around the United States dedicated to the conservation of red wolves.
This is a developing story. Look for updates later today.
About the red wolf
In addition to the cinnamon coat highlights which lend them their name, red wolves are smaller and more slender than gray wolves.
Adults typically weigh between 45-80 pounds and can live up to 15 years in captivity, but rarely longer than seven years in the wild.
Once a top predator throughout the southeastern United States, the red wolf is now categorized as critically endangered. To protect the population, a managed breeding program was established in 1973 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.
The success of this breeding program led to the reintroduction of red wolves to North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in 1987.
Red wolves now inhabit a five-county area in northeastern North Carolina, where gunshots, car collisions, and habitat loss continue to threaten their survival.
