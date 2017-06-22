His dad is deployed, so a neighbor is standing in. Their story is melting hearts.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections Pause 1:53 Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video 1:05 Living in a tiny house is a way of life 1:18 Tobacco farm workers trained in safety 0:52 Wake County could see tax hike 1:08 WWII mystery solved 68 years after plane crash in Germany 0:35 Bomb disposal units detonate dynamite found on farm 1:43 RAW VIDEO: Fatal fire in Durham’s Treyburn community 0:48 ABC11 Weather Forecast calls for severe weather later today 2:04 Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Belleville resident Dean Cravens and his adorable neighbor, 5-year-old Brian Kelly, are melting hearts with their friendship. The soon-to-be kindergartener's father is deployed and he patiently waits for Cravens to come out and do yard work. Before Kelly's father was deployed, the two would often do yard work together. znizami@bnd.com

