Cosby will host town halls on avoiding accusations of sexual assault, spokesman says

Bill Cosby wants to help you not get accused of sexual assault.
“Is it kind of a, ‘do as I say, not as I do’ situation?” a host of “Good Day Alabama” asked the comedian’s spokespeople on the show Wednesday.
Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, spokespeople for Cosby, responded “right,” and gave brief details on town halls that Cosby apparently plans to host, telling people how to “look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow,” according to TMZ.
“This issue can affect any young person, especially the young athletes of today,” Wyatt said on the show. “They need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”
Wyatt indicated that Cosby would be in the Birmingham area to do one such town hall in July.
“A brush against the shoulder, anything at this point can be considered sexual assault,” Benson added. “And it’s good to be educated about the law.”
The news sparked outrage online.
Hey Bill Cosby!— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 22, 2017
Wanna really teach young ppl "how to avoid being accused of sexual assault?"
Tell them not to sexually assault anyone.
Bill Cosby is going to teach men how to avoid getting accused of sexual assault...— Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) June 22, 2017
...Not drugging and raping women would be a good start.
How to avoid sexual assault by Bill Cosby— Paul DeRouen (@PabloDeRow) June 22, 2017
Step 1: Don't sexually assault anyone.
Step 2: Repeat
Cosby avoided being convicted of sexual assault last week, when a hung jury resulted in a mistrial. The jury was reportedly hung 10-2, with the majority wanting to find Cosby guilty of two of the three counts he was accused of.
