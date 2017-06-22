Carlos Rodon returning to Triangle to face Durham Bulls

DURHAM -- One night after getting blasted by the Norfolk Tides, the Durham Bulls will face a familiar pitcher on Friday night.
The Charlotte Knights will start former N.C. State standout pitcher Carlos Rodon when they play the Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to start a three-game International League weekend series.
Rodon, from Holly Springs in Wake County, is on an injury rehabiliation assignmment from Charlotte’s parent club, the Chicago White Sox. He was scheduled to pitch for Charlotte on Thursday night but the Knights’ game at Gwinnett was rained out.
So Rodon, a first-round pick out of N.C. State in 2014 by the White Sox, returns close to home. Rodon has yet to pitch in a big league game this season as he recovers from a biceps injury. He’s 18-16 over the last two seasons with the White Sox.
He has a 5.40 ERA over his first three rehabilitation starts but was able to pitch five innings in his most recent appearance.
Durham will face Rodon one night after losing 11-3 to the Norfolk Tides.
Pedro Alvarez homered and singled twice, driving in four runs for the Tides while Chris Dickerson tripled and singled with three runs and two RBIs for Norfolk.
The Tides rocked Durham starting pitcher Yonny Chirinos by scoring once in the first, four times in the second and six times in the third inning. Chirinos allowed eight runs and nine hits over his 2 2/3 innings of work.
