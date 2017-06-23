A bite from this tick could make you allergic to red meat

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections Pause 1:53 Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video 1:05 Living in a tiny house is a way of life 1:18 Tobacco farm workers trained in safety 0:52 Wake County could see tax hike 1:08 WWII mystery solved 68 years after plane crash in Germany 0:35 Bomb disposal units detonate dynamite found on farm 1:43 RAW VIDEO: Fatal fire in Durham’s Treyburn community 0:48 ABC11 Weather Forecast calls for severe weather later today 2:04 Airman surprises his kids as they throw out first pitch for Mudcats Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The recently discovered Bourbon virus and Heartland virus are two more reasons to avoid ticks. Infectious disease doctor Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Health System talks about the dangers and how to avoid being infected. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

The recently discovered Bourbon virus and Heartland virus are two more reasons to avoid ticks. Infectious disease doctor Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Health System talks about the dangers and how to avoid being infected. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star