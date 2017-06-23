Luke Kennard’s not only a pro but the ex-Duke player has a TV star girlfriend

Small-town boy turned big-time basketball star Luke Kennard has fully jumped into a rock-star life.
He cut his hair, which he famously tossled frequently during his Duke basketball career over the last two seasons, on Thursday before becoming a millionaire when the Detroit Pistons drafted him in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Now he and girlfriend Savannah Chrisley, star of USA Network’s hit reality show “Chrisley Knows Best”, have gone public with their relationship.
The 19-year-old Chrisley had been hinting on social media for weeks that she’d be attending the NBA Draft in New York. On Thursday she posted photos on her Instagram account of her with Luke’s mother, father and sister at a New York hotel and later one of she and Kennard at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where the draft was held.
“Yep y'all...he's my guy could not be more proud of him!!” Chrisley wrote. “Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound #dukenation #myboyfriendishot.”
Kennard, from Franklin, Ohio, was picked 12th in the first round by the Pistons after leading Duke in scoring last season as a sophomore. Chrisley had previously been linked with Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons. But she made it clear Thursday night that she and Kennard are serious.
HUGS FOR LUK. pic.twitter.com/VUBayk8SBb— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) June 23, 2017
