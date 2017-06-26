Teen falls from 3rd floor balcony at home on NC beach and dies, officials say

In what has become a deadly summer ritual, yet another teen has died after falling from balcony at one of the Carolinas beaches.
The victim, a 19-year-old, has not been identified. He fell Friday night from a third floor balcony in Holden Beach, it was reported. The Brunswick Beacon reported the site was a home.
A news release from the Holden Beach Police Department said the accident happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on Sand Dune Lane, it was reported. After falling, the teen was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Wilmington Star News.
The victim’s name was not released at the request of the family, officials told the Star News.
Deaths from balcony falls have become an annual part of the summer season at beach communities along the Carolinas coast.
In April, two teenage girls died after authorities said they fell from a balcony on the top floor of a beachfront hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Officers found the two bodies at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel. Flores fell to a 10th-floor parking deck. Franco's body was found on the roof of a ground-level Dunkin' Donuts, media outlets reported.
The two girls were students at Myrtle Beach High School, which was on spring break at the time.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments