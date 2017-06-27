Know the signs of heat stroke in your dog — and key steps you can take to prevent it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:25 Watch the emotional moment grieving dad meets the recipient of his daughter's heart Pause 2:38 CHP helicopter plucks man from California river 3:58 Benson’s gospel singing festival in 97th year, still going strong 1:21 Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections 1:53 Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video 1:05 Living in a tiny house is a way of life 1:18 Tobacco farm workers trained in safety 0:52 Wake County could see tax hike 1:08 WWII mystery solved 68 years after plane crash in Germany 0:35 Bomb disposal units detonate dynamite found on farm Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dog owners who like to hike in the Boise Foothills are learning the importance of keeping their pets hydrated and cool on hot summer days. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Dog owners who like to hike in the Boise Foothills are learning the importance of keeping their pets hydrated and cool on hot summer days. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com