Listen to the Walters Family from Bonlee sing during Benson’s State Annual Singing Convention Saturday, June 24, 2017. Now in its 97th year the festival is one of the oldest yearly music shows in the country, edging out even Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry by four years. Entire performing families converged in Benson from surrounding Southern states and beyond, some traveling in full-size coach buses that shuttle the vocalists from music festivals to local churches to recording studios.