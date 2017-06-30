Another former ACC player transfers to NCCU

Alphonso Carter, who last played for the University of Louisville, will suit up for North Carolina Central this fall.
A native of Fort Washington, Maryland, Carter will have one year of eligibility remaining. Eagles head coach Jerry Mack confirmed that Carter has enrolled in the second session of summer school in Durham.
Carter, a 6-3, 205 cornerback, was a four-star recruit as a wide receiver out of Frederick Douglas high school. He played one season at the University of Tennessee before transferring to Western Community College. In March of 2015 Carter changed his name from Paul Harris.
Carter played six games as a wide receiver and punt returner in 2015 before switching to cornerback last season, where he appeared in 11 games as a backup. Mack wouldn’t rule out Carter playing on both sides of the ball next season for N.C. Central. Carter’s arrival could fill a void on the Eagles’ defense. Mike Jones, who was an All-Conference cornerback and punt returner, transferred to Temple after earning his degree in December. With his size and punt return ability Carter could easily step in for Jones at both positions.
His departure from Louisville didn’t come without some controversy. On December 6 of 2016 during a traffic stop, Carter was cited for a gun-related felony. Carter was pulled over after running a red light and informed officers he had a weapon in the vehicle. Carter faced a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a Class-D felony. Carter travelled with the Cardinals to the Citrus Bowl in January but did not play due to injury. In February the case was dismissed. Carter pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon. If he has no offense for two years his record will be expunged.
In April, Carter tweeted that Cardinals’ head coach Bobby Petrino “doesn’t want me on the team anymore” and that he was reopening his recruitment.
Carter adds to the list of FBS players who transferred to Durham this offseason and the second former ACC player to join the Eagles. In May, former University of North Carolina wide receiver Jordan Fieulleteau announced he would play his final year at N.C. Central. Defensive end Randy Anyanwu (University of Buffalo) participated in spring drills with the Eagles and defensive tackle Chris Burton (University of Cincinnati) will join the team in fall camp. Cornerback, and Hillside High product, Kalen McCain committed to North Carolina State out of high school, but played last season at Lackawanna Community College.
