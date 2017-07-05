Charlotte-born R&B artist Anthony Hamilton to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton, a Grammy-winning rhythm-and-blues performer and producer, will be among seven people to be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis.
Troutman native Jim Lauderdale, a singer-songwriter in country, bluegrass and Americana music, will also be inducted on Oct. 19.
The Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that honors musicians, singers, songwriters and producers from the state. It first honored North Carolina artists in 1999, according to its website.
Hamilton graduated from South Mecklenburg High. He’s collaborated with artists including Rick Ross, Carlos Santana and Al Green and performed at the Obama White House in a salute to Ray Charles. He was grand marshal of Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Day parade last year.
This year’s other inductees:
Rockingham’s Bucky Covington, a country music singer who placed eighth on the fifth season of TV’s “American Idol.”
Morganton’s Etta Baker, the late Piedmont blues guitarist and singer who won several state and national awards.
Wadesboro’s Richard Lewis Spencer, a renown saxophone player who is best known for his work with Curtis Mayfield, The Impressions and the Winstons.
Durham’s Sensational Nightingales, a gospel quartet that peaked in popularity in the 1950s but continues to perform.
Brevard’s Steep Canyon Rangers, a Grammy-winning bluegrass band that often appears with comedian and banjo player Steve Martin.
The induction ceremony will be at the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. It will be open to the public and tickets may be bought at the museum or online.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
