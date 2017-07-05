Child sex-abuse suspect sought by police for May 1 incident in Durham

Durham police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down for a Durham child sex-abuse suspect from Albemarle.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said investigators are seeking John William Garris, 44, a traveling private music instructor, who is wanted on charges of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
The alleged incident was reported May 1 in Durham. The victim was known to Garris, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garris is asked to call Investigator Mussatti at 919-560-4440, ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments