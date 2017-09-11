Man opens fire in Huntersville hospital. Police confront gunman, kill him

Huntersville police officers shot and killed an armed man Sunday night, after exchanging gunfire with him at Novant Health Medical Center.
Investigators had not yet released the name of the man or his motive early Monday.
Officers were called at 11:40 p.m. about a man who had fired several shots at the hospital in the 1000 block of Gilead Road, according to a statement sent out by Huntersville Police Monday morning.
“Upon arrival, hospital staff and witnesses directed officers to the area where the man with the gun was last seen. During a search of the area, officers encountered the man still armed with the gun,” said the statement from Huntersville Police.
“An encounter ensued, during which, the officers felt threatened by the man’s actions and fired several rounds striking him.”
Without a doubt, this is a tragic situation. Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of this individual. (2/5)— Novant Health (@NovantHealth) September 11, 2017
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
No officers, hospital staff or patients were injured during the incident, police said.
Huntersville Police said they have requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conduct an investigation into the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the preliminary investigation, which is standard procedure.
Novant sent out a statement early Monday, noting it could not comment on the investigation. Details will be released by law enforcement, hospital officials said.
Since this is an active investigation we cannot provide further details and future comments will be provided by law enforcement. (5/5)— Novant Health (@NovantHealth) September 11, 2017
“We are thankful for the quick response of the (Huntersville Police), who came to ensure the safety of our patents and team members,” according to a tweet sent out by the hospital. “Without a doubt, this is a tragic situation. Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of this individual. And also to our team members and patients who were in the area when shots were fired.”
The hospital was temporarily blocked off late Sunday night, but has since reopened, according to a report by the Observer’s news partner, WBTV. On the scene, there was a large police presence and people were not being allowed into or out of the hospital for a short time.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
