70-year-old woman was fourth person aboard ill-fated Duke helicopter flight

More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Pause
This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade 2:43

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:05

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 2:22

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

  • Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four

    A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com
A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Sept. 8, 2017, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com

Latest News

70-year-old woman was fourth person aboard ill-fated Duke helicopter flight

By Ray Gronberg

rgronberg@heraldsun.com

September 13, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED September 13, 2017 09:03 PM

DURHAM

The fourth victim of Friday’s fatal crash of a Duke Life Flight helicopter was Mary Bartlett, 70, a native and resident of Elizabeth City, according to media reports from eastern North Carolina.

Bartlett was the patient the helicopter was supposed to bring from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City to Duke University Hospital.

The craft instead went down in Perquimans County, also killing pilot Jeff Burke, flight nurse Kris Harrison and flight nurse Crystal Sollinger.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Duke officials, citing federal patient-privacy laws, have released only the names of the the helicopter’s crew. Bartlett’s name surfaced Monday night after one of her daughters, Tiffany Bartlett Thompson, spoke with Portsmouth, Virginia, TV station WAVY.

She told the station her mother was going to Duke Hospital after running into complications from two surgeries for pancreatic cancer. Her family talked to the crew before the helicopter left Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and “the pilot told us it was the perfect day for flying,” she said.

Weather conditions indeed were clear and virtually cloudless on Friday, the sort that under federal “visual flight rules” impose few constraints on navigation and aircraft operations.

The helicopter went down in a field, at a wind turbine farm that’s marked on aircraft-navigation charts. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

NTSB spokesman Terry Williams has said the board should issue a preliminary report in about a week relating the basics of what it’s learned so far.

A final report with the board’s conclusions about the crash’s cause would normally follow in about a year.

Ray Gronberg: 919-419-6648, @rcgronberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Pause
This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade 2:43

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:05

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 2:22

Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist

  • This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

    Warren Keyes, dressed as Santa Claus, appears Saturday, Dec 2, as the Durham Holiday Parade’s first African-American Santa. He hopes his appearance will inspire both children and adults to make the world a better place for all.

This Santa made history and became a big hit at the Durham Holiday Parade

View More Video