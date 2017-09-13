N.C. Central’s Pablo Rivas, center, and UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, left, scramble for a wild ball during the NCAA tournament in March.
N.C. Central’s Pablo Rivas, center, and UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, left, scramble for a wild ball during the NCAA tournament in March. John Minchillo AP
N.C. Central’s Pablo Rivas, center, and UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, left, scramble for a wild ball during the NCAA tournament in March. John Minchillo AP

Latest News

NC Central releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

September 13, 2017 5:30 PM

DURHAM

The North Carolina Central men’s basketball program announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season as the defending MEAC regular-season and tournament champ kicks off the year Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago.

The Eagles, who finished 25-9 overall and 13-3 in the MEAC, advancing to the NCAA tournament, will play 14 home games and nine first-time opponents.

The highlights of the schedule include a first-ever trip to Champaign, Ill., for a showdown with the Fighting Illini on Nov. 24, and a home-and-home series with Southeast Missouri State. The Eagles will visit the Bears on Nov. 26, then host Southeast Missouri six days later. It will be the first time the two teams have played since battling for the NCAA Division II championship in 1989.

N.C. Central begins MEAC play on Jan. 4 on the road against Delaware State.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

NC Central’s schedule

Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago, TBD

Nov. 13 at Evansville, noon

Nov. 15 at Tennessee-Martin, TBD

Nov. 17 WARREN WILSON, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 SOUTHERN, 4 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Marshall, TBD

Nov. 24 at Illinois, 7:30 PM

Nov. 26 at Southeast Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Nov. 30 CHRISTENDOM, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST., 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at George Mason, TBD

Dec. 11 at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m.

Dec. 14 MCNEESE STATE, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 ST. ANDREWS, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Delaware State, TBD

Jan. 8 NORFOLK STATE, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 COPPIN STATE, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15 MORGAN STATE, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Howard, TBD

Jan. 22 at Maryland Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at N.C. A&T, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3 DELAWARE STATE, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5 HAMPTON, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 HOWARD, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at South Carolina State, 4 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Savannah State, TBD

March 1 N.C. A&T, 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 5-10 MEAC Championship, Norfolk, Va. TBA

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline 2:03

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline
Picking low-performing NC schools to take over 1:30

Picking low-performing NC schools to take over
'We will have a captain,' says Canes' Peters 1:11

'We will have a captain,' says Canes' Peters

View More Video