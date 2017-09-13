NC Central releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

The North Carolina Central men’s basketball program announced its schedule for the 2017-18 season as the defending MEAC regular-season and tournament champ kicks off the year Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago.
The Eagles, who finished 25-9 overall and 13-3 in the MEAC, advancing to the NCAA tournament, will play 14 home games and nine first-time opponents.
The highlights of the schedule include a first-ever trip to Champaign, Ill., for a showdown with the Fighting Illini on Nov. 24, and a home-and-home series with Southeast Missouri State. The Eagles will visit the Bears on Nov. 26, then host Southeast Missouri six days later. It will be the first time the two teams have played since battling for the NCAA Division II championship in 1989.
N.C. Central begins MEAC play on Jan. 4 on the road against Delaware State.
NC Central’s schedule
Nov. 10 at Illinois Chicago, TBD
Nov. 13 at Evansville, noon
Nov. 15 at Tennessee-Martin, TBD
Nov. 17 WARREN WILSON, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19 SOUTHERN, 4 p.m.
Nov. 22 at Marshall, TBD
Nov. 24 at Illinois, 7:30 PM
Nov. 26 at Southeast Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Nov. 30 CHRISTENDOM, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI ST., 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 at George Mason, TBD
Dec. 11 at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m.
Dec. 14 MCNEESE STATE, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 ST. ANDREWS, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3 at Delaware State, TBD
Jan. 8 NORFOLK STATE, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 COPPIN STATE, 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 MORGAN STATE, 4 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Howard, TBD
Jan. 22 at Maryland Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 at N.C. A&T, 4 p.m.
Feb. 3 DELAWARE STATE, 4 p.m.
Feb. 5 HAMPTON, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12 at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17 MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, 4 p.m.
Feb. 19 HOWARD, 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 at South Carolina State, 4 p.m.
Feb. 26 at Savannah State, TBD
March 1 N.C. A&T, 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 5-10 MEAC Championship, Norfolk, Va. TBA
