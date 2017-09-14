Hurricane Jose can’t compare to Irma. But it could still cause NC problems.

Hurricane Jose, a pale followup to Category 5 Irma, could churn up North Carolina’s coast with tropical-force winds and dangerous surf by this weekend, forecasters said.
Jose is a Category 1 storm in the Atlantic generating 75 mph sustained winds, barely hurricane strength. It’s 445 miles east of the Bahamas and moving slowly west at 3 mph.
The National Hurricane Center expects Jose to veer northeast later Thursday in an arc that keeps it off the East coast.
But swells from the storm are expected to affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and the Southeast coast over the next several days.
“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” center officials said.
The hurricane center shows tropical storm-force winds affecting the central and northern North Carolina coast by Sunday morning. It places Jose’s expected path off the Carolina coast by Tuesday morning.
The entire East coast should keep an eye on Jose as it meanders through the Atlantic over the next week, according to AccuWeather.
“The strength and frequency of rip currents will increase at a time when many lifeguards are no longer on duty and people may head to the beach to take advantage of building warmth,” the weather company’s forecasters wrote.
“Beach erosion that was inflicted by Irma along the southern Atlantic seaboard and persistent winds from non-tropical systems in the mid-Atlantic could be exacerbated.”
Bruce Henderson
