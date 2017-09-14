A resident of Tybee Island, Ga., was one of the few islanders who chose to ride out hurricanes Irma and Jose. Tropical storm-force winds from Jose could lash the N.C. coast by this weekend.
A resident of Tybee Island, Ga., was one of the few islanders who chose to ride out hurricanes Irma and Jose. Tropical storm-force winds from Jose could lash the N.C. coast by this weekend. Curtis Compton TNS
A resident of Tybee Island, Ga., was one of the few islanders who chose to ride out hurricanes Irma and Jose. Tropical storm-force winds from Jose could lash the N.C. coast by this weekend. Curtis Compton TNS

Latest News

Hurricane Jose can’t compare to Irma. But it could still cause NC problems.

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

September 14, 2017 9:13 AM

Hurricane Jose, a pale followup to Category 5 Irma, could churn up North Carolina’s coast with tropical-force winds and dangerous surf by this weekend, forecasters said.

Jose is a Category 1 storm in the Atlantic generating 75 mph sustained winds, barely hurricane strength. It’s 445 miles east of the Bahamas and moving slowly west at 3 mph.

The National Hurricane Center expects Jose to veer northeast later Thursday in an arc that keeps it off the East coast.

jose
Tropical storm-force winds from Hurricane Jose could reach the N.C. coast by Sunday morning.
National Hurricane Center

But swells from the storm are expected to affect Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and the Southeast coast over the next several days.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” center officials said.

The hurricane center shows tropical storm-force winds affecting the central and northern North Carolina coast by Sunday morning. It places Jose’s expected path off the Carolina coast by Tuesday morning.

The entire East coast should keep an eye on Jose as it meanders through the Atlantic over the next week, according to AccuWeather.

joseaccu
Hurricane Jose could whip up potentially dangerous surf conditions and exacerbate beach erosion from Hurricane Irma.
AccuWeather

“The strength and frequency of rip currents will increase at a time when many lifeguards are no longer on duty and people may head to the beach to take advantage of building warmth,” the weather company’s forecasters wrote.

“Beach erosion that was inflicted by Irma along the southern Atlantic seaboard and persistent winds from non-tropical systems in the mid-Atlantic could be exacerbated.”

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline 2:03

Protester fasting to oppose pipeline
Picking low-performing NC schools to take over 1:30

Picking low-performing NC schools to take over
'We will have a captain,' says Canes' Peters 1:11

'We will have a captain,' says Canes' Peters

View More Video