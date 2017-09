Matthew James Phelps makes a first court appearance after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps. Raleigh police charged Phelps, 29, with murder a little after 6 a.m. Friday, said police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan, after finding his wife, his wife, also 29, mortally stabbed at the townhouse where they lived in the 5200 block of Patuxent Drive in Raleigh, NC.