A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

