Santa is coming! This website will help you keep track of him

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 24, 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATED 42 MINUTES AGO

Christmas is almost here! In fact, it has already arrived in some parts of the world, and that means one thing: Santa is already making his rounds.

Delivering gifts to several billion people across the entire globe in the span of a day is a pretty impressive feat, and the people at Norad Santa have made keeping track of St. Nick along his journey a number one priority.

The site allows you to track Santa’s journey in both 3D and 2D, and has videos and pictures of the places he has visited.

While not actually affiliated with the United States government, in a Facebook post the National Weather Service swears by it for keeping tabs on the big man.

As of noon on the east coast of the United States, Santa had visited large chunks of Asia and the entirety of Australia, according to the site, delivering nearly two billion gifts along the way.

Not bad for an overweight guy whose primary diet is milk and cookies.

To keep track of Santa’s progress through the world as Christmas approaches, visit NoradSanta.com.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

