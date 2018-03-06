North Carolina Central Lady Eagles still winless in MEAC Tournament

Despite a turnaround under first-year head coach Trisha Stafford Odom, the North Carolina Central Lady Eagles still seek that first ever win in the MEAC Tournament.
NCCU came into the tournament as the No. 8 seed, but fell to No. 9 seed South Carolina State 76-67 in the opening round Tuesday morning. The Lady Eagles finished this season 9-21 overall and 7-10 in the MEAC. Last season NCCU finished 8-21 overall and 7-9 in league play. Since joining the MEAC as a full-time member during the 2011-12 season, the Lady Eagles are 0-7 in tournament play.
Tuesday's contest was the first time NCCU came into the tournament play seeded higher than their opponent, but South Carolina State, who fell to the Eagles 81-63 on Feb. 24, never trailed in Norfolk, and led by as many as 12. NCCU had 18 turnovers, that led to 14 points by the Bulldogs. Sophomore guard Jada Blow led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Freshman guard Kieche White finished with 16.
