North Carolina Central struggles from the field to start game versus Coppin State

Through 12 minutes of the opening round of the MEAC Tournament, North Carolina Central only managed to connect on three field goals against Coppin State.
The Eagles were 3-of-17 (17 percent) from the field at the under eight media timeout, trailing Coppin, 11-10. Freshman guard Jordan Perkins, freshman guard Reggie Gardner, Jr. and senior forward Dominique Reid were the only Eagles to make a field goal up until the 7:22 mark. Five different players were a combined 0-for-8 from the field.
North Carolina Central tied the game at 11 with 6:22 remaining in the first half after one free throw from John Guerra. Coppin State wasn't exactly on fire, shooting 14 percent (3-for-21) from the field.
