A late run gives NCCU some separation

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

March 06, 2018 08:24 PM

Norfolk

North Carolina Central was struggling against Coppin State in the opening round of the MEAC Tournament, but an 11-2 run gave N.C. Central an 11-point lead with 6:53 remaining.

Reggie Gardner, Jr. the All-MEAC rookie guard from Bowie, Md. it his fourth three of the game, giving him 16 points. Junior guard John Guerra followed with a three of his own, and big man Raasean Davis added an old-fashioned three-point play to give NCCU a 44-33 lead with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.

