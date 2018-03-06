NCCU survives and advances in MEAC Tournament

It doesn't have to always be pretty, but as long as the final result is a win. North Carolina Central won its opening round game over Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 60-48 win Tuesday night.
The Eagles will take on No. 3 seed Savannah State at 6 PM on Thursday at the Norfolk Scope. NCCU only had 17 points in the first half, but used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to pull away. NCCU shot 19 percent from the field in the first half, but got going in the second, shooting 48 percent behind the sudden hot hand of freshman guard Reggie Gardner, Jr., who finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Jordan Perkins added 12 for the Eagles.
