NCCU center Raasean Davis injures ankle versus Savannah State

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

March 08, 2018 07:19 PM

Norfolk, Va.

North Carolina Central center Raasean Davis left the game with 14:28 remaining in the contest against Savannah State in the quarterfinal round of the MEAC Tournament.

Davis had scored four in a row, but missed a layup attempt on a fast break. Davis, who had 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds at that point, grab his ankle and fell to the floor near the free throw line. The Eagles trailed by one, 39-38, at the time of the injury. Davis was able to return moments later with the game tied at 42.

