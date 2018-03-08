NCCU center Raasean Davis injures ankle versus Savannah State

North Carolina Central center Raasean Davis left the game with 14:28 remaining in the contest against Savannah State in the quarterfinal round of the MEAC Tournament.
Davis had scored four in a row, but missed a layup attempt on a fast break. Davis, who had 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds at that point, grab his ankle and fell to the floor near the free throw line. The Eagles trailed by one, 39-38, at the time of the injury. Davis was able to return moments later with the game tied at 42.
Comments