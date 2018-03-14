One of Mama Mo's kittens discovers Casey Anderson's camera in "The Mountain Lion and Me."
One of Mama Mo's kittens discovers Casey Anderson's camera in "The Mountain Lion and Me." Smithsonian Channel
One of Mama Mo's kittens discovers Casey Anderson's camera in "The Mountain Lion and Me." Smithsonian Channel

Latest News

What to Watch on Wednesday: A filmmaker's obsession in 'The Mountain Lion and Me'

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

March 14, 2018 06:45 AM

The Mountain Lion and Me (8 p.m., National Geographic) — In this astonishing documentary, Montana filmmaker Casey Anderson forms an unlikely relationship with a mountain lion named Mama Mo. Anderson first encounters Mama Mo when he sees her tracks outside his Montana home. It sparks a one-year obsession with the adult lion and her cubs, who are hunting in his backyard. Mama Mo lets Anderson into her world, and Anderson uses the latest high-tech tools to capture an unprecedented view into the intimate lives of mountain lions in the wild.

Also on tonight . . .



NCAA Tournament (6:40 p.m., truTV) — Tonight's games include No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, followed by No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse around 9:10. For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) — While investigating human organ theft, Mulder and Scully uncover a mysterious cult consumed with macabre rituals.

The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — Liz investigates new details in the Capricorn Killer cold case from her early work as a profiler.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) — Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) gets a message of hope from the other side. Then Tyler follows up with actor Taye Diggs on a prediction come true.

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) — A video of the president visiting prison leaks to the media and his team works to minimize the fallout.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (10 p.m., FX) — We get to the part of Andrew Cunanan’s story about his manipulative father and bizarre family dynamic.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  