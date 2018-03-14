What to Watch on Wednesday: A filmmaker's obsession in 'The Mountain Lion and Me'

The Mountain Lion and Me (8 p.m., National Geographic) — In this astonishing documentary, Montana filmmaker Casey Anderson forms an unlikely relationship with a mountain lion named Mama Mo. Anderson first encounters Mama Mo when he sees her tracks outside his Montana home. It sparks a one-year obsession with the adult lion and her cubs, who are hunting in his backyard. Mama Mo lets Anderson into her world, and Anderson uses the latest high-tech tools to capture an unprecedented view into the intimate lives of mountain lions in the wild.

Also on tonight . . .





NCAA Tournament (6:40 p.m., truTV) — Tonight's games include No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, followed by No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse around 9:10. For the full schedule, including how to find all those channels and details on streaming options, check out our March Madness viewing guide.

The X-Files (8 p.m., Fox) — While investigating human organ theft, Mulder and Scully uncover a mysterious cult consumed with macabre rituals.

The Blacklist (8 p.m., NBC) — Liz investigates new details in the Capricorn Killer cold case from her early work as a profiler.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (9 p.m., E!) — Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) gets a message of hope from the other side. Then Tyler follows up with actor Taye Diggs on a prediction come true.

Designated Survivor (10 p.m., ABC) — A video of the president visiting prison leaks to the media and his team works to minimize the fallout.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (10 p.m., FX) — We get to the part of Andrew Cunanan’s story about his manipulative father and bizarre family dynamic.