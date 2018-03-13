NC Central coach LeVelle Moton: 'We're a no excuses team.'

NC Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton talks with reporters in Dayton, Ohio about the challenges faced by his team during the season. NC Central faces Texas Southern in the NCAA Tournament play-in game Wednesday night, March 14, 2018.
'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was concerned about a culture of losing when asked by a reporter following the team's 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.