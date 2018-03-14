NC State's Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament game against Seton Hall

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts discusses his Wolfpack's first round game against Seton Hall in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Duke v Iona Preview

Duke

Check out a preview of the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Iona Gaels.

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was concerned about a culture of losing when asked by a reporter following the team's 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.