NC Central's Moton on his team after loss: 'They have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.'

NC Central basketball coach LeVelle Moton talks with reporters following the Eagles loss to Texas Southern in the NCAA play-in game in Dayton, Ohio March 14, 2018.
NCAA Video
Duke v Iona Preview

Duke

Duke v Iona Preview

Check out a preview of the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Iona Gaels.

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

Latest News

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was concerned about a culture of losing when asked by a reporter following the team's 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.