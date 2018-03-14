Duke's Coach K: 'We're a good team right now.'

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about the development of his Blue Devils through the season as they prepare to face Iona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Duke v Iona Preview

Check out a preview of the NCAA Tournament matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Iona Gaels.

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

'Culture of losing' a concern for Peters

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said he was concerned about a culture of losing when asked by a reporter following the team's 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.