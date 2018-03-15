Miami pedestrian bridge collapses with 'multiple' deaths

Justin Blackman was alone in his protest of gun violence among hundreds of students at his N.C. high school. Blackman, 16, said he was the only student out of hundreds at Wilson Preparatory Academy to participate in Walkout Day on Wednesday,
East Chapel Hill High School students each spoke on behalf of one of their fellow students murdered in Florida during a school student walkout Thursday, March 14, 2018 in Chapel Hill. This student was speaking in memory of Carmen Schentrup.
India Middleton took this video showing her daughter, Makhigha Davis locked out of Hoke County High School after Davis was denied a bus ride by an administrator who said her shirt was inappropriate, in Raeford, N.C. Friday, March 9, 2018.