After three years on UNC's JV squad, Kane Ma makes himself known on the varsity team

North Carolina senior guard Kane Ma never heard his name, but it surrounded him.

With UNC’s 83-66 win over Notre Dame on Feb. 12 all but guaranteed, Ma subbed in with other reserve players. As the senior guard grabbed a pass at the top of the arc, the students at the Smith Center started chanting his name.

“Kane Ma. Kane Ma. Kane Ma.”

On the court, all the shouting blends together, enveloping Ma in a deafening hum. Ma learned what happened afterward.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was even more surreal when he started against Miami on Feb. 27, his Senior Night. And again now that he's with the Tar Heels at the NCAA tournament in Charlotte, where UNC will take on Lipscomb Friday in the Round of 64.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Ma said. “Growing up, I always dreamed about playing college basketball and this is the peak of college basketball here, this March madness. Just being a part of it and going through the day-to-day things and the practice is a thrill for me.”

It has been an eventful three months for Ma, UNC’s first Asian-American player since Daniel Bolick was a walk-on in the 2010-11 season. Ma had played his first three years at UNC for the junior varsity team. When the season started, he had no idea how far he would come with the Tar Heels.

Ma, a 6-foot, 175-pound guard from Greensboro, had spent the previous summer working out with the varsity players with the hopes of making the main team.

UNC assistant coach Hubert Davis, who runs the JV program, had to break the bad news to Ma that he'd be back on the JV team for his senior season.

“I know that’s not what you want to do,” Davis told Ma. “I know that’s not your dream to play JV four years in a row, but I would love to have you. I’ll give you as much time as you want, just think about it.”

The next day, Davis’ phone rang. Ma said yes to one more year of JV basketball, but he didn’t think anything would come of it. Until December, when Ma was walking on campus and his phone rang. It was Davis. Ma was surprised because the coach didn't normally call him in the morning.

Sophomore guard Seventh Woods was injured and there was an opening on the main roster. Davis wasn’t sure if the opening was for games or just practices, temporary or permanent, but the Tar Heels needed a point guard.

“I could feel it over the phone, just his smile through the phone,” Davis said.

No. 2 UNC vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

West Region

When: 2:45 p.m., Friday

Where: Charlotte

TV: CBS#MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/lHY6xcVMTa — ACC Now (@accnow) March 12, 2018

Ma clicked with the players as soon as he started practicing, almost like he was there all along. Davis said Ma’s new teammates were drawn to his personality — quiet yet competitive, confident yet humble. Besides, they knew how hard Ma worked to wear that No. 14 jersey.

One week later, the coaches decided Ma belonged on the varsity squad.

“I couldn’t imagine the team being without Kane,” Davis said. “That’s how much he’s been a part of this year’s varsity team.”

Ma still attends every JV game he can, sometimes sending encouraging messages to the team's text group he never left.

On varsity, players are stronger, the game is faster and the demands are countless, starter or bench player. A walk-on must exceed expectations just to keep up.

But that’s why Davis was confident in Ma It’s easy to find a JV player with varsity aspirations. But someone who can give the effort required of that level?

“I have always thought and believed in myself that I was good enough,” Ma said. “You get that confidence from putting in the work.”





