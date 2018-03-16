Duke's Grayson Allen: 'This tournament's all about staying alive.'
Duke senior guard talks about the abruptness of your season ending with a loss in the NCAA Tournament and how he tries to impress that on the freshmen on the team. Allen was talking with reporters Friday, March 16, 2018.
Go inside the North Carolina locker and listen to freshmen Sterling Manley and Brandon Huffman talk about their first NCAA Tournament as the Tar Heels practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.