UNC vs. Texas A&M: How they matchup

Three storylines to watch for UNC's second-round NCAA tournament matchup with Texas A&M on Sunday:
1. Luke Maye on the bounce back
The UNC junior forward has not had many off games this season but when he has, he has bounced back the next game.
Maye struggled against Lipscomb and made only 2 of 9 field goals (for 10 points). Perhaps he was pressing too much in front of the home crowd but Maye was never really in a groove.
Maye has scored 10 points or less six times this season and come back with 27, 17, 32, 26, 14 and 17 points in the next game.
Texas A&M’s size will be a challenge for Maye but he excels when he pulls a bigger forward away from the basket and gets going from outside.
Maye has a tendency to score in bunches and if he can get going early on Sunday, the Heels should be fine.
They won their first-round game without much help from Maye but they won’t be able to do the same against the Aggies.
2. Make the Aggies play left-handed
Texas A&M wants to pound the ball inside and play a little volleyball on the glass.
Forward Robert Williams (6-10, 241) has a significant size and strength advantage over UNC wing Theo Pinson (6-6, 220). UNC can’t just let Williams have his way.
Texas A&M ranks in the top 10 in rebounding (41.4 per game) but No. 287 in 3-point shooting percentage (32.9).
If UNC can force the Aggies to take more outside shots — and keep Williams and Tyler Davis off the glass — the Heels will be moving on to the Sweet 16.
3. Play your game
All these years, it has been the other team trying to solve UNC’s size. Now it’s the Tar Heels who have to figure out how to combat Texas A&M’s size.
“Teams have tried to spread us and milk the clock,” UNC coach Roy Williams said.
That’s not Williams’ style.
“That doesn’t really fit me,” Williams said. “I don’t really think I can do it.”
Nor should UNC. The Heels have to play their game which means running and rebounding. Virginia lost on Friday night because it played out of character. When you lose, you want to lose with your fastball.
If the other team is better, then fine, but especially in the tournament, you want to lose knowing you made the other team beat you, not that you helped them by doing things you haven’t done all season.
Projected starting lineups
No. 2 UNC (26-10)
G Joel Berry 17.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
G Kenny Williams 11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
G Cam Johnson 12.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg
G Theo Pinson 10.4 ppg, 4.9 apg
F Luke Maye 17.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg
No. 7 Texas A&M (21-12)
G TJ Starks 9.7 ppg, 2.2 apg
G Admon Gilder 12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg
F DJ Hogg 11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
F Robert Williams 10.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg
F Tyler Davis 14.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg
Game info
No. 2 UNC vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
West region
When: Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
TV/radio: CBS, 106.1-WTKK
Comments