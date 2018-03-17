Flyers surge past Hurricanes in third for 4-2 victory

The Carolina Hurricanes are in that part of the season when the reality of the situation sets in.
The games are running out. They’re too many points out of playoff position. Mathematically, there’s still a chance but realistically their season will end — again — after 82 games.
The Hurricanes let another potential victory slip through their grasp Saturday as the Philadelphia Flyers scored four times in the third period for a 4-2 victory at PNC Arena.
Val Filppula’s score on a breakaway with 5:50 left in regulation pushed the Flyers in front 3-2, their first lead of the game. Michael Raffl’s late empty-netter sealed it for Philadelphia (36-25-11).
Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had a goal and assist for the Canes (30-30-11), had given Carolina a 2-1 lead midway through the third with his seventh goal of the season.
But Jakub Voracek quickly tied it 2-2 for the Flyers as Canes defensemen Justin Faulk and Haydn Fleury both were caught out of position and Voracek left alone in front of goalie Cam Ward for a backhander.
Jordan Staal’s score in the first period staked the Canes to a 1-0 lead they took into the third. Positioned in front of Flyers goalie Alex Lyon, Staal redirected a point shot by Slavin for his 16th goal with 4:48 left in the period.
Had Lyon not been sharp, the Canes would have added to lead. And the Ward stopped everything the first 50 or so minutes.
The Flyers helped out Lyon with aggressive penalty killing late in the second period and early in the third after Andrew MacDonald was given a double-minor for high-sticking Phil Di Giuseppe. The Canes had the final 2:32 of power-play time to begin the third but were outworked by the Flyers’ penalty killers.
Travis Konecny then tied it for the Flyers, tipping a shot past Ward.
The Canes were coming off a painful 6-4 loss Tuesday to the Boston Bruins, who scored five times in the third after falling behind 4-1.
When the Canes and Flyers last played in PNC Arena, it proved a turning-point kind of game — for Philadelphia. The game went to overtime and the Flyers emerged with a 2-1 victory on Jordan Weal’s score with 3 seconds left.
It was the start of a 10-0-1 run for Philadelphia, which moved into solid playoff position. The Canes won three straight after the loss to the Flyers but have since gone 4-8-2.
Barring a late-season miracle, they’ll miss the playoffs for a ninth straight year. The Canes did win in Philadelphia, putting together a solid 4-1 win on March 1.
But much has changed since then for both teams, although the Flyers came into Saturday’s game 1-6-1 in their last eight.
The Flyers nearly made it 1-0 a half-minute into the game as defenseman Ivan Provorov hit the post with a backhander. Ward was caught a little off his angle on that shot but sharp the first two periods.
Ward jabbed out the right pad to deny Michael Raffl a goal in the first, then stopped Travis Konecny on a partial breakaway in the second.
Lyon also had some hustling saves to keep the Flyers close. He twice stopped Canes defenseman Noah Hanifin in tight in the first, then denied Brock McGinn at the post in the second.
