Three injured, one arrested in Five Points shooting

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Five Points, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Harden and Greene streets.

Police late Sunday afternoon announced the arrest of Arthur Jones, 22, of Hopkins, in connection with the shooting. The incident happened as patrons were being ushered out of the Five Point bars that close at 2 a.m.

The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at local hospitals. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, while the third was in stable condition.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victims, according to Columbia police, were: Howard Boone Jr., a 23-year-old from Raleigh, N.C., who attends St. Augustine's University; a 22-year-old who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base; and a a 20-year-old from Winnsboro.

"Howard Boone Jr. is a 23-year-old criminal justice major from Raleigh, N.C. Mr. Boone was visiting the area with friends and was an innocent victim," St. Augustine's University said in a news release.





The annual St. Pat's in Five Points event was held all day Saturday at the restaurant and entertainment district near the University of South Carolina. Police described the crowd size in Five Points as being similar to a USC football game day but said the day overall was fairly quiet.

"For such a large crowd it was a pretty normal night," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. "We are unaware of anything that happened earlier in the night that led to this. ... This seemed to be isolated to something that occurred potentially as the bars were letting out."

SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook with a Sunday morning update on the shooting that happened overnight March 18, 2018, in Five Points. Sarah Ellis

There were five arrests during the St. Pats festival, Holbrook said, and only one call for service up until the shooting. He couldn't say yet whether or not the victims were the intended targets. He asked that anyone who witnessed or recorded video at the scene to contact police at (803) 545-3500.

Alex Waelde was working in Five Points on Saturday night, said he was standing on the sidewalk just outside the Roost and witnessed one victim laying in the roadway just in front of him, facing him. Waelde runs the Twitter account known as Drinking Ticket.

At Saloon, half a block from the intersection of Harden and Greene streets, a police officer told the bar to lock down and a shelter was in place just after the shots were fired. About 20 to 30 people remained inside the bar at that time.

Saloon, Roost, Breakers and Group Therapy are all clustered around that intersection. That intersection typically fills with several hundred people around 2 a.m. on Sunday mornings, when all bars are required by state law to close.

Brandon Reil, a Coastal Carolina University student who was in town for the St. Pat's in Five Points festival, was outside Waffle House on Harden Street, about two blocks from Greene Street, when the shots were fired. He said he heard perhaps four or five shots in quick succession but saw nothing. He did not notice a rush of people from his vantage point, but by the time he walked near the scene several minutes later, emergency personnel were swarming.





The crime scene Sunday morning spanned several blocks of Harden Street. Around 4 a.m., two hours after the incident, the streets were almost silent. There were crowds inside Cookout and Waffle House. A homeless man slept on a bus bench.

While combing through the incident location, officers found ballistic evidence. Items will be processed by crime scene investigators. pic.twitter.com/J9m9hh8Zcq — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 18, 2018 Other valuable pieces to this shooting investigation -- surveillance cameras like this one at Greene Street. We've been reviewing video to find additional info on what happened. pic.twitter.com/P3j3KAjVeE — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 18, 2018