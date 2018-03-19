How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal said the frustration of Philadelphia's come-from-behind win over the team had similar frustrations to the loss to the Boston Bruins last game during NHL action in Raleigh on March 17, 2018.
Duke senior guard talks about the abruptness of your season ending with a loss in the NCAA Tournament and how he tries to impress that on the freshmen on the team. Allen was talking with reporters Friday, March 16, 2018.