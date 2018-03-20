Five takeaways from the Hurricanes' 7-3 loss to the Oilers

It didn’t have a big crowd. There wasn’t a lot of energy in the building.
But to get hammered 7-3? The Carolina Hurricanes had a hard time Tuesday trying to explain such a lackluster effort and beating at PNC Arena, when they were booed at game's end.
“We weren’t playing good from the start right through to the end,” Canes center Jordan Staal said.
That pretty much covers the full 60 minutes. There were a few glimmers of a pushback — goals from Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen after the Oilers spurted ahead, each pulling the Canes within a goal. But Edmonton’s speed and aggressive forechecking was too much for a team whose defense was in disarray too much of the game.
Never miss a local story.
“We never really got a spark, never really got engaged,” Canes coach Bill Peters said. “It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing when our compete is the way it was tonight.”
Staal said the Canes need to “come to work every game,” adding, “We can’t lay eggs like that every game.”
— Don’t put all the blame on Scott Darling. That was Peters’ opinion about the goaltending Tuesday.
Darling, the winner Sunday against the New York Islanders, was in net for all seven goals as the Oilers worked their way into good scoring positions and made the most of their shots, scoring six times on the first 19 shots.
Peters said the coaching staff discussed replacing Darling with Cam Ward after the Oilers’ sixth goal but decided against it.
“We were pretty flat,” he said. “I didn’t think that was going to do much for us. It didn’t make any sense to put Cam in, in that environment.”
— The Canes’ Aho and forward Jesse Puljujarvi of the Oilers are good friends and the two joined Teravainen for a meal Monday night in Raleigh. Good Finnish food, Puljujarvi said. Good company.
All three then scored in the game. Aho and Puljujarvi each had a goal and an assist, and Teravainen scored.
Aho centered a powerhouse Finnish line in the 2016 World Junior Championship, with Puljujarvi on one wing and Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets on the other. The Finns won the gold medal in Finland and were treated like rock stars after it.
Puljujarvi said he and Aho played five years together as juniors. “He has good speed and sees all over the ice, a very smart player,” Puljujarvi said. “I really liked playing with him.”
— A year ago, Valentin Zykov was recalled from the Charlotte Checkers in March and scored in his first NHL game. The Russian forward then was injured in the second. That was that.
“That was unexpected,” he said Tuesday. “That’s about all I can say.”
Zykov is back, saying he’s more comfortable and confident. He has 32 goals for the Checker to lead the AHL, 16 on the power play, and had 15:05 of ice time in his first game for the Canes this season, playing on the fourth line with Victor Rask and Phil Di Giuseppe. Zykov had one shot in the game and was used on a power-play unit.
Many Canes fans have been asking why it took so long to get Zykov up to the big team, given the Canes’ scoring problems. No complaints from Zykov, however.
“I’m just playing hockey,” he said. “The rest is not up to me.”
— After a listless 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 4, Peters wrote on a whiteboard “Who are we? 29 games to find out” at the next practice. He then tapped it with his stick for emphasis as he left the ice.
Twenty games later, after going 7-10-3, the answer is in: a team that will again miss the playoffs, that has not established a team identity.
“If we don’t compete, if we’re not the hardest-working team, we don’t give ourselves a chance,” Peters said.
Comments