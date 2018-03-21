Snow falling in parts of the Triangle

A spring snowfall falls in parts of the Triangle including this quiet scene from Carrboro, NC Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018.
Julia Wall
East Durham Bake Shop opens

Latest News

East Durham Bake Shop opens

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads.