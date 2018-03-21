Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Austin police say that a suspect in the package bombings that have terrorized the city this month, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, has died after detonating an explosive device as SWAT team members closed in on him Wednesday.
Meta Viers/McClatchy
East Durham Bake Shop opens

Latest News

East Durham Bake Shop opens

The bake shop's menu includes pie by the slice and daily pastries like croissants, scones and morning buns. Lunch options include savory pot pies and handpies and salads.