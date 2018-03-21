Broughton students walk out to protest gun violence
Over 1000 students at Broughton High School in Raleigh walked out of class to a rally protesting gun violence in schools on March 21, 2018. It follows in the wake of an incident in Parkland, Florida last month where 17 people were killed.
The Carolina Hurricanes had about 9,000 guests attend practice at PNC Arena on Feb. 21, 2018. Elementary school students from 11 Wake County schools were invited as part of the Canes' Readvolution reading program.
VIDEO: Dancing carpool teachers boogie to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" Saturday on make-up day at Willow Springs Elementary School. The teachers do "dancing carpool" every Friday. And on makeup days.
VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotter Julian 'Zeus' McClurkin visited Raleigh’s Stough Magnet Elementary with a message about bullying prevention Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The former NC A&T basketball player will be back in Raleigh on Feb. 11 with the Globetrott
Combs Elementary School PTA volunteers talk with parents as they wait in carpool line Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 near the school. Volunteers were urging parents to ask state legislators to give school districts flexibility on the new K-3 class sizes goi
Parents in Holly Springs are concerned that the new Buckhorn Creek Elementary will be traditional calendar rather than year-round, what most kids are on now. Residents say the school board has largely ignored community desires.
Lincoln Heights Elementary in Fuquay-Varina is getting a new environmental connections magnet school theme and a soon-to-be renovated campus to try to help educate its 500 students. Seven out of 10 of Lincoln Heights’ students receive federally su
Video: Parent Kristin Riha from Fuquay is concerned that a proposed Wake County school reassignment plan will have her two daughters, two grades apart, going to different schools. One would be on a traditional calendar year schedule; the other on